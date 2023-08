MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department have found a missing 80-year-old woman.

Altagracia De La Rosa was reported missing from Allapattah, on Tuesday evening, but has since been found on Wednesday morning.

Police said she was safely recovered and found in good health.

