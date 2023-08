MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have ended their search for a missing woman.

Priscilla Leal, 40, was found by police at a local hospital, Wednesday afternoon.

RECOVERED: A neighboring agency has located Priscila Leal at a local hospital. Thank You all who assisted in her search. MV https://t.co/sCYeVvZQDv — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 2, 2023

She was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen in the Brickell area.

