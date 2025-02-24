FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City of Fort Lauderdale officials are outlining their new rule changes and added restrictions ahead of the arrival of spring breakers.

While the city is open to visitors, it wants to set up some ground rules to have a safe and enjoyable experience.

“It’s not a question of the number of people, but the attitude of people. As long as people come here with the right attitude, to enjoy themselves and allow other people to enjoy the beauty that we have here, it’s going to be a great season,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

According to officials, no alcohol, coolers, tents, tables or live or loud music will be allowed on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

There will also be extra law enforcement patrols on the beach from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Officials are following the lead of Miami Beach officials who announced earlier this month that they are breaking up with spring breakers for a second year in a row.

“If you’re coming here to cause trouble, to commit violence, to break the law, it will not end well. We will arrest you if you break the law,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

This comes on the heels of the newly release public service campaign titled Reality Check which will reinforce the message that Miami Beach is not a party destination.

“We broke up with spring break and people ask ‘Are you gonna get back together?’ We are done, no! We’re done,” said Meiner.

Miami Beach officials want to crack down and crash the party of unruly spring breakers to avoid mayhem from years past.

“Please if you’re thinking of coming down here, breaking our laws, disrupting our way of life, think again. You’ll be making a mistake,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones.

Parking fees across Miami Beach will increase to $100 at select garages, and nonresident towing fees will double to $516. License plate readers, drones, and surveillance technology will be used to monitor activity.

“Have a good time but do it in a way that it doesn’t disrupt our way of life,” said Jones.

The rules in Fort Lauderdale will be in effect from Feb. 23 to April 12. They said the busiest weekend will be March 16-23.

Miami Beach’s rules will go into effect Feb. 27.

