FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Spring break has officially kicked off in parts of South Florida and local leaders want visitors to know the rules and keep the peace.

In a press conference, Fort Lauderdale officials laid down ground rules to keep both spring breakers and city residents safe.

Officials said there will be no alcohol, coolers, tents, tables, or live or loud music allowed on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“Fort Lauderdale is known for its beautiful beaches and hotels and all that we have to offer,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan. “But the common goal is that we want everyone to go home — back to their schools, back to their cities, back to their parents — the same exact way they came to visit our city. That is, intact with no bruises and no handcuffs.”

According to police, there will be triple the amount of mounted patrols, as well as a heavy police presence from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m.

“Trust your instincts. If a situation does not feel safe, it likely may not be. Please reach out to your friends, reach out to officers, reach out to staff of restaurants and bars and watch your drink. Never leave it unattended. Yes, with rules you can still have fun,” ” said Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Bill Schultz.

Officials provided tips for visitors who will use the beach as the water could get rough at times.

“Always swim near a lifeguard. When you come to the beach, check with the lifeguards, check the flag conditions. The flag conditions tell you about possible warnings that may be in condition related to the conditions of the water, as well as any marine life that may be in the area,” said Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue Geo Serrano.

Every evening, the beaches will close for cleanup. Beachgoers will be forced off the beach temporarily if they are present.

Rideshares will have to pick up and drop off at designated drop-off areas, such as Southwest Fourth Avenue. There will also be a free ride shuttle called Circuit available for visitors.

“You’ll see it going up and down A1A, in certain streets throughout the beach. That’s a free service. Hop on, hop off,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

This is all in an effort to have a peaceful month across Fort Lauderdale.

“No amplified music. Let’s make this enjoyable for everybody. Not everybody appreciates the beautiful music that you think you can’t live without. Everyone has their own taste, so let’s keep it down, and let’s make it enjoyable for everybody,” said Trantalis.

Over in Miami Beach, city officials there told potential visitors they have a zero-tolerance policy, as they hope to avoid the spring break madness from years past.

“We broke up with spring break. Some people ask, ‘Are you getting back together?’ No. We’re done. We are done,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

Miami Beach will increase police and sheriff presence, DUI checkpoints, limit beach access hours, diverting traffic flow, forbidding sidewalk seating and more.

“We’re going to take them to jail, and that’s what we’re going to do. Please, if you’re thinking of coming down here, breaking our laws, disrupting our way of life, think again. You’ll be making a mistake,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones.

In order to have fewer crowds, the city has made it less enticing by charging $100 parking fees, enforcing curfews, heavy police presence, security checkpoints and driving-under-the-influence enforcement.

Spring break rules will officially kick off in Miami Beach on Thursday, while in Fort Lauderdale it extends from Feb. 23 to April 12.

The busiest weekend is expected to be March 16-23.

