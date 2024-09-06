MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Venezuelan politician and political prisoner has changed custody authority after he was accused of causing a fatal hit-and-run crash.

According to Miami-Dade Police, dash camera video shows 55-year-old Gilber Alexander Caro running the red light, crashing into a Hyundai sedan and then leaving the crash scene.

The crash along Le Jeune Road and Southwest Eighth Street on Monday morning left 29-year-old Junior Eugene dead.

“He fled from the crash where somebody was killed,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Originally, police had said Eugene had caused the crash, but after reviewing the dash camera video from a third vehicle, they determined that the Chevy Tahoe driven by Caro had run the red light.

Caro was already arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving a death but now police said he’ll face additional charges.

On Friday, Caro was turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as he had an immigration hold on his case.

The family and friends of Eugene are now left grieving as they wonder if their friend’s life could’ve been saved if Caro had stayed on the scene instead of driving away.

“I didn’t think it was real,” said Shanice Owen, Eugene’s best friend. “He should have stayed there. We probably would have him here with us today. I hope he gets what he deserves.”

While police have disclosed the content seen in the surveillance video, they are not releasing it at this time.

