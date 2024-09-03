SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Venezuelan politician arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Southwest Miami-Dade appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

50-year-old Gilber Alexander Caro is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

When a judge asked him how long he has lived in Miami, Caro got emotional and responded in Spanish, saying two and a half years.

The incident occurred Monday morning at the intersection of Southwest Eighth Street and Lejune Road.

According to police, Caro’s vehicle struck an SUV that allegedly ran a red light.

The crash involved three vehicles, with the driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old man, pronounced dead at the scene.

A third driver was treated and released from the hospital.

According to reports, Caro is a former Venezuelan politician, more specifically, a former deputy of the opposition and former political prisoner who fled the country at some point.

He posted on Instagram two days ago, writing in part, in Spanish, that it’s been three years since he escaped the dictatorship.

Caro has a $15,000 bond for his charge, which is a first degree felony.

