MIAMI (WSVN) - A former U.S. Air Force member from Miami has been indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting another service member at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in the United Kingdom in May 2019.

The indictment, unsealed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida, charges 36-year-old James Loubeau with one count of sexual abuse and two counts of abusive sexual contact. He made his initial court appearance in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

According to the indictment, Loubeau sexually assaulted the victim on May 4, 2019. He was discharged from the Air Force in March 2020. The charges stem from the Military Extraterritorial Jurisdiction Act (MEJA), which grants U.S. jurisdiction over certain offenses committed abroad by individuals formerly associated with the armed forces who are no longer subject to military prosecution.

If convicted, Loubeau faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. Sentencing will be determined by a federal district court judge, who will consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case is being investigated by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the FBI.

