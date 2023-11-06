MIAMI (WSVN) - Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal pleading no contest Monday in a misdemeanor battery charge.

Masvidal already served time for scrapping with UFC rival, Colby Covington, on the streets of Miami Beach in early 2022.

“I was very worried for my life, you know?,” he said. “I was very, uh, in fear for my life, so I had to defend myself, you know?”

The brawl happened after Masdival claimed that Covington was threatening to kill him.

Masdival was arrested after the fight and was charged with one misdemeanor and two felonies.

Both of those felonies were dropped.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.