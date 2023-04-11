NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former South Florida teacher was arrested for injuring a student after attempting to break up a fight in a Northwest Miami-Dade school.

On Tuesday morning, 30-year-old Joel Insilo appeared in bond court where a judge found probable cause for a misdemeanor of culpable negligence. He was originally charged with felony child abuse after trying to break up a playfight at Kipp Miami’s North Campus on Monday.

“He grabs the victim by the arm, tosses him and the victim ends up fracturing his arm,” said an attorney in the bond court.

According to the arrest report, Insilo was trying to stop a 12-year-old from horsing around with other students when the injury happened. The boy was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a fractured left arm.

The former teacher was ordered to stay away from the student, according to a spokesperson for the school.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the school said they are cooperating with the police and said Incilo is no longer employed with them.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a student was injured yesterday on campus,” the statement read in part. “Our faculty worked swiftly to ensure medical attention was received. An investigation has been launched and we are fully cooperating with authorities.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.