DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A former TD Bank employee has been arrested on charges of facilitating a money laundering operation that funneled millions of dollars in narcotics proceeds to Colombia, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Leonardo Ayala, 24, worked at a TD Bank branch in Doral from February to November 2023. Authorities allege that starting in June 2023, Ayala used his position to support a laundering network by issuing dozens of debit cards for accounts tied to shell companies in exchange for bribes.

According to court documents, these accounts were reportedly used to withdraw cash from ATMs in Colombia.

Ayala made an initial appearance in Miami federal court and is charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, a crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.