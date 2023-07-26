SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Sophia Lacayo, a 45-year-old former member of the Sweetwater City Commission, finds herself on the wrong side of the law once again.

Accused of violating campaign finance regulations, Lacayo faces charges related to filing false campaign reports and circumventing limits on donor contributions. According to a police report, she was arrested at around the Miami International Airport

This recent arrest marks the second time Lacayo has encountered legal trouble. Back in 2020, she faced a charge of perjury for providing false information about her residency in an attempt to qualify for the position of Sweetwater Commissioner.

Authorities have not disclosed the specifics of the current campaign finance violations that led to her arrest. If convicted, Lacayo could face severe penalties, including fines and potential imprisonment.

