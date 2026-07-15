SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former band teacher at a Soutwest Miami-Dade school is accused of crossing the line with a 15-year-old student.

Heihachiro Nakashima stood before Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer in a Miami-Dade courtroom to face his felony charges, Wednesday morning.

“Mr. Nakashima, you were arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant. Three counts of lewd and lascivious battery,” said Glazer.

Nakashima, a former band teacher at Palm Glades Prep Academy, turned himself in to detectives on Tuesday.

“We made an arrest of an individual who was a teacher. He was having a sexual relationship with one of his students who was 15 years of age,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detective Jesus Llanos.

According to Nakashima’s arrest affidavit, the inappropriate relationship began in February after the 33-year-old suspect offered a free ticket and invited the victim to his orchestra performance.

After months of text messages back and forth, and Nakashima telling the victim he loved her platonically, the two met outside of school in March. Investigators said Nakashima picked the teen up from her home and brought the victim to his residence.

On the second visit to his home, the victim advised Nakashima assumed a parental role in their conversations and stated that she was like a daughter to him. The victim stated she perceived Nakashima as a father figure, according to Nakashima’s arrest report.

Investigators said the behavior escalated during each encounter, where the victim reported giving oral sex to Nakashima. Later, the defendant asked the victim for permission to touch her genital area, according to the arrest report.

The inappropriate encounters continued at Nakashima’s home until June.

“Sir, you are ordered to stay away from the alleged victim,” said Glazer. “So count one, two, three will be $15,000 each count.”

As Nakashima learns a hard lesson from behind bars, detectives have a message for parents.

“The subject was a teacher, and he had access to numerous children, so we just ask the community to speak to your children and give us a call if you have any information,” said Llanos.

Nakashima posted bond and was issued house arrest. He is expected to bond out sometime on Thursday.

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