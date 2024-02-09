MIAMI (WSVN) - A teacher received a lesson in the law after he sent an inappropriate message to a minor.

John Goodwin, a former teacher at Somerset Academy in Homestead, appeared in bond court Friday. He was allegedly charged with offenses against students by authority figures, child abuse with no great bodily harm, and stalking.

The 35-year-old was arrested at the school on Thursday after, officials said, he turned himself in when school staff was made aware of his actions and following an investigation. Goodwin reportedly resigned before he turned himself in.

Homestead Police said he was “inappropriately conversing with a 16-year-old female student over text.”

School officials released a statement that read in part, “Our School encourages all students to report anything that makes them feel uncomfortable. We will always investigate any concerns promptly and thoroughly.”

Goodwin was ordered to stay away from the victim. His bond is set at $16,000.

He has since paid his bond.

