MIAMI (WSVN) - The father of a woman who confessed to killing her boyfriend in what she said was self-defense took the stand on Thursday.

It’s day two of a hearing to decide if accused murderer and former social media model Courtney Clenney will stay in jail or be granted bail.

She was seen crying in court multiple times during presentations and surveillance videos of her being interrogated after her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, was murdered.

Many family members were present in the courtroom, including her father, Kim Clenney, who took the stand. The family traveled all the way from Texas.

Kim took the stand to discuss the handling of his daughter’s finances after she fatally stabbed Obumseli on April 3.

It was an act her legal team claims was self-defense.

The medical examiner of Miami-Dade County was also brought to the stand. He was there in order to answer questions if Clenney had thrown the knife that went three inches into Obumseli’s chest.

Clenney told officers at the time that she had thrown the knife.

“I am not an expert in knife throwing,” said Kenneth Hutchins, Miami-Dade Medical Examiner. “I don’t know whether the person who is charged with this is a knife thrower. As a hypothetical, my opinion is it was a stab wound.”

Prosecutors said they saw an abusive and violent pattern throughout her relationship with Obumseli.

“When the defendant killed the victim, you heard that about two days ago,” said a prosecutor, questioning her father.

“When the defendant acted in self-defense I heard about that, yes,” said Kim.

“So after hearing those incidents, that the state has brought to your attention, in the last two days, you still feel comfortable allowing her to come to your house?” said the prosecutor.

“A thousand percent,” said Kim.

On Dec. 8, the court will determine whether Clenney will remain in jail or be granted bond.

