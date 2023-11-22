MIAMI (WSVN) - A former school volunteer is facing new charges after, police said, a second victim came forward.

Morris Chaney is being accused of sexually molesting a student, multiple times, while volunteering for the Booker T. Washington High School band.

According to the arrest report, the incident happened in 2017 when the victim was 17 years old.

Back in August, Chaney was arrested and was accused of committing a similar crime against another band student back in 2019.

Police said he also threatened to harm the victim and his family.

Chaney is being held without bond.

