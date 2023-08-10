MIAMI (WSVN) - There was an alarming arrest of a former school volunteer in the city of Miami.

Forty-seven-year-old Morris Chaney appeared in bond court Thursday and is accused of forcing a student to have sex with him, as well as threatening the boy if he told anyone.

According to the arrest report, the crime allegedly happened while Chaney was a band instructor at Booker T. Washington High School back in 2019.

Miami-Dade Public Schools responded to the arrest and said Chaney was never one of their employees.

He faces three charges, which include engaging in sex acts with a child, offenses against students by authority figures and written threats to kill or bodily injury.

