MIAMI (WSVN) - Elderly, displaced residents who lived at the Miami apartment that burned down a few months ago are getting their first look at where they will be living now.

On Monday, the former residents of Temple Courts Apartments got a tour of their new homes at the Sawyer Walk Residence near Second Avenue and Sixth Street.

Residents toured their new living rooms, kitchens, and bathrooms that were ready to welcome them to their new homes.

The residents were displaced after a fire tore through the Temple Courts Apartments in June.

Following the fire, Miami Police arrested and charged 73-year-old Juan Francisco Figueroa with setting the building on fire after shooting a maintenance man.

The president of the Atlantic Housing Foundation, which managed Temple Courts, said the timing worked out perfectly.

“We’re very, very fortunate that Sawyers Walk was being completed literally at the end of July, ready for occupancy and so it’s just worked out beautifully for our residents,” said Michael Nguyen.

One of the displaced residents, Esperanza Rodriguez, said she is thankful to her local leaders for being with them every step of the way.

“I don’t want to because I’m very grateful and thankful for our mayor who has been there ever since the fire, every step of the way, present. (Commissioner Miguel Angel) Gabela also and this country which is amazing and God above all else,” said Rodriguez.

Residents, like Rodriguez, said they were relieved to have been rehoused so fast after the fire.

“Relief! Very relieved. I think it’s such a great situation. This is a beautiful building and the fact that they’re able to accommodate the majority of our residents so I’m grateful and relieved,” said Nguyen.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the residents will now be able to live in new and affordable homes.

“The next chapter is they get to live in this incredibly beautiful building at affordable housing prices. So for them, they get to live in dignity, even though they lost everything, for an affordable price,” said Suarez.

Many residents were seen at the welcoming event with a blue folder. Inside that folder was a welcome package to get them settled into their new homes.

“That blue folder tells them ‘Here’s your unit, here is a little extra something, in a gift card, so that you can buy additional items for your unit to go with the furniture package that my company and Atlantic Housing are providing for those residents,” said The Swerdlow Group Chief Strategy Officer Michael Liu.

Officials said the residents can begin moving into their new homes immediately.

“Today, right as we are speaking right now,” said Liu.

Discussions are ongoing to potentially rebuild the Temple Courts Apartments. Officials said that if the apartments are rebuilt, the former residents will have the option to stay at the new home or return to their old one.

