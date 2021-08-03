DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a new member of the Doral Police Force, and he stands tall on four legs.

Meet Ocean, the 16-year old horse added to the city’s Mounted Patrol Unit.

He is a former racehorse from New Jersey.

Ocean was proudly donated to the city for the Doral Police Department, in partnership with Ocean Automotive Group, to assist with policing.

“Ocean, here in the City of Doral, is going to be used for something different,” said Doral Police Chief Raul Ubieta. “It’s going to be more of a community service, community relations tool. We’ll be using it at schools, at parks. He’s going to be used to do some patrolling during the holidays and events with the elderly, with the juveniles, with the youth. That’s what we’re using Ocean for, and we really look forward to that.”

Mounted Patrol has been around the City of Miami for about 100 years, and originated in Boston in the 1870s.

They were originally used for crowd control, riots and patrolling rural areas.

