HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A former psychiatrist who spent a decade on the run after he was charged with molesting four teenage boys is back in custody, authorities said.

Dr. Joan Humberto Marcelino appeared in a Miami-Dade courtroom, Friday morning.

Investigators said Marcelino fled from the U.S. to the Dominican Republic after a list of charges were filed.

Late Thursday night, authorities confirmed the suspect was apprehended after hiding for 10 years.

Investigators said he targeted the victims, ages 15 to 17, back in 2010, and the incidents of molestation took place in Miami-Dade and Lake counties.

Back in January of 2020, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office tried to extradite Marcelino and was successful because the treaty between the United States and the Dominican Republic had changed since their initial attempt.

Marcelino faces several charges, including one count of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child 12 to 16, two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child under 16, one count of unlawful sexual activity with specified minor and two counts of traveling to meet a minor for illegal sexual conduct.

