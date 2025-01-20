DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - As President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the nation’s 47th president, thousands are expected to be in attendance, but millions will be watching from their television screens and one group has a particular interest in whether the president elect will fulfill a campaign promise in the first few days of his term.

Trump has promised to hit the ground running and sign dozens of executive orders as soon as he returns to the White House. The president has also promised to issue pardons for some convicted January 6 rioters.

Those ticketed, will all be paying close attention to the inauguration on Monday.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, nearly 1,600 people have been charged in connection to the Jan.6 riots at the capitol, 140 of them with ties to Florida.

On that day, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

More than 150 law enforcement officers were injured and four people died in connection to the riots.

Since then, nearly 1,600 people have been charged with more than 1,200 of them being convicted or pleading guilty.

Two of those people are from South Florida.

Gabriel Garcia of Miami and member of the Vice City Chapter of the Proud Boys took part the storming of the capitol.

He has been sentenced to 12 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Another South Florida man, Enrique Torrio, former Top Leader of the Proud Boys was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his participation in the riots, which is the lengthiest sentence of any defendant.

Both men will be holding a watch party Monday as Trump said he would issue pardons to rioters on “Day One” of his presidency.

When faced with questions about the pardons on Capitol Hill last Wednesday, Pam Bondi, Trump’s Attorney General pick, said if necessary, she’ll advise on a-case-by-case basis.

“The pardons of course fall under the president but if asked to look at those cases I will look at each case and advise on a-case-by-case basis. Just as I did my entire career as a prosecutor.”

She did go on to say that she condemns any violence on a law enforcement officer.

According to the Justice Department, pardons don’t erase a defendant’s criminal record, and they don’t overturn a conviction. But a pardon forgives the offense and restores the recipient’s civil rights, such as gun ownership and voting rights.

