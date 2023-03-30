MIAMI (WSVN) - A jury has ruled the former owner of several Presidente Supermarkets guilty of orchestrating the murder of his ex-wife’s lover.

The verdict was reached Thursday afternoon, around 3:30, when Manuel Marin was found guilty of manslaughter, conspiracy of kidnapping and kidnapping.

Jury deliberations began Wednesday evening.

Marin was accused of hiring hitmen to kill 43-year-old Camilo Salazar back in June 2011.

When Salazar’s body was found in the Everglades, police said, officers discovered that his throat was slit and his head was beaten.

According to police, Marin commissioned Roberto Isaac and former MMA fighter Alex Vila Perdomo to carry out the murder.

Isaac and Perdomo were found guilty of conspiracy of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Isaac was also found guilty of second-degree murder and kidnapping.

Marin did not take the stand in his trial.

In a statement, the Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said, “With today’s guilty verdict, a Miami-Dade County jury indicated that they fully recognized the power of Manuel Marin’s jealous rage which led him to direct the torturous murder of Camilo Salazar. Marin’s years-long flight to Spain only extended the agony of Salazar’s family as they awaited the justice that finally arrived today.”

Marin’s defense attorney said they plan to appeal. There is no date set yet for his sentencing.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.