WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A now former South Florida school employee has bonded out of jail following his arrest on child pornography charges.

7News cameras captured Michael Rodriguez, his face covered with a blue jacket, as he walked out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, Sunday afternoon. The 32-year-old declined to comment on his charges.

Rodriguez was an employee of Pinecrest Cove Academy when he was arrested on numerous charges involving child pornography on Friday.

The suspect appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michaelle Gonzalez-Paulson, Saturday afternoon.

“So the defendant is charged with six counts of sexual performance by a child and possession, and one count sexual performance by a child and attempt,” said a prosecutor.

Rodriguez’s attorney told the court his client is no longer employed at the school, which is a charter school in Pinecrest.

Outside jail Sunday, Rodriguez remained silent when asked if he had something to say to the parents of the children who attend Pinecrest Cove Academy.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.