DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A former pastor was arrested after allegedly defrauding an elderly couple out of thousands of dollars.

Police say 63-year-old Yvonne Hampton-Barley, a resident of Miami Gardens, posed as the couple’s daughter to add her name to their home deed.

Detectives also discovered she gained power of attorney.

“During the course of this time, this individual pretended to be one of the victims’ daughters and basically retrieved funds from his checking account, which totaled over $18,000,” said Angel Rodriguez, a detective for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

When she gained access to the couple’s bank accounts she withdrew the money.

According to investigators, the elderly couple has known the pastor for 10 years and attended the church where she served as the pastor.

The victims suffer from early-onset dementia and Alzheimer’s.

A family member noticed the changes that were made after the fact and called the police.

According to a police report, Hampton-Barley was arrested on Dec. 14 at her residence.

She faces one count of elderly exploitation, two counts of grand theft, and another count of organized schemes to defraud.

The former pastor has since bonded out of jail and is set to appear in court on January 13.

Investigators are now asking the public to come forward if they have been personally victimized by Hampton-Barley by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423.

