MIAMI (WSVN) - Jason Meyers, a former South Florida teacher convicted of taking advantage of a student, is set to be sentenced.

The 47-year-old man was found guilty Friday, convicted on three counts of sexual activity with a minor by a person in custodial authority.

The victim, Heaven Rubin, said the incident took place at Miami Palmetto Senior High in 2016 and feels grateful the ordeal is finally over.

Meyers’ next court date is set for Feb. 27.

He faces up to 14 years in prison.

