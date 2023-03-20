MIAMI (WSVN) - It was sentencing day for a South Florida teacher who was convicted of crossing the line with a student.

Jason Meyers, 47, had already been convicted for sexually harassing and abusing female students. Monday, the former Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 years of probation upon his release.

The sentencing came just two months after Meyers was found guilty on three counts of engaging in sex with a minor. The inappropriate behavior happened all while he was a teacher at Miami Palmetto High School.

“He used his classroom as a bedroom,” said a prosecutor. “He committed multiple crimes and the state will prove that to you.”

The state was able to prove just that.

Meyers, who was arrested back in 2016, decided not to take the stand during the trial. Instead, his wife testified on his behalf.

Also testifying was one of Meyers’ victims, who said she was silenced by the disgraced teacher.

“He told me that I wasn’t allowed to tell anyone, and I didn’t really push on that,” said the victim. “I mean, it made sense. He was my teacher, he wasn’t supposed to be kissing me.”

Through it all, Meyers, his wife and his attorney have maintained his innocence, arguing that there was no evidence that he had committed a crime.

In the end, the jury would have the final say and convicted Meyers on all three counts.

