MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested Keondra Renee Weekes, a former Opa-Locka police officer, on charges of third-degree grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Weekes, who was terminated from the Opa-Locka Police Department in July 2022, surrendered her assigned equipment but neglected to return the department-issued credit card.

FDLE initiated an investigation at the request of the Opa-Locka Police Department after uncovering unauthorized transactions on the credit card account.

Over a span of five months, officials said, Weekes engaged in over 100 transactions at various gas stations, accumulating a total over $8,000.

“Weekes took advantage of a privilege that was revoked from her when she was terminated,” said FDLE Miami Special Agent in Charge Felipe Williams. “Law enforcement officers take an oath, and although Weekes no longer works for the department, FDLE still takes the violation seriously and will ensure justice is served.”

Assisting in the arrest, the Lauderhill Police Department transported Weekes to Broward County Jail, where she is currently held without bond.

