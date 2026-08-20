(WSVN) - It’s prison time for a former OnlyFans model.

Courtney Clenney has begun serving the remaining two years of a six year sentence in the deadly 2022 stabbing of her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli.

The judge credited her previous four years spent behind bars as she awaited trial.

Upon completing what’s left of her sentence, Clenney will then serve five years of probation.

Clenney pled guilty to manslaughter with a deadly weapon after agreeing to a deal with prosecutors on Aug. 10.

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