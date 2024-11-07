NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Former North Miami Beach Deputy City Manager accused of possessing child pornography appeared in court Thursday.

Police said, David Scott, uploaded more than 30 images and videos of child pornography online and attempted to purchase an additional 6,000 videos and photos.

City officials said he’s been fired from his position.

Scott faces 15 charges of possessing child pornography.

