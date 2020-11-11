Former North Miami Beach commissioner pleads guilty to bribery charges

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A former North Miami Beach commissioner has plead guilty to charges that include bribery.

Frantz Pierre, 53, faced a long list of charges, including bribery, money laundering and several other crimes.

Officials said he stole $2,000 from the city through a fake grant and received more than $12,000 in bribes from a strip club owner.

Pierre was sentenced to two years of house arrest with an ankle monitor followed by four years of probation.

He has also been ordered to repay the $2,000 he stole.

