MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The former National Football League quarterback Teddy Bridgewater celebrated a new Florida law bearing his name at a ceremonial signing ceremony.

The ‘Teddy Bridgewater Act’ allows high school coaches to spend up to $15,000 of their own money on food, transportation, and recovery services for players.

The law was officially signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in May.

Bridgewater joined Florida state senator Shevrin Jones for the ceremony in Miami Gardens.

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