MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida school received an out-of-this-world surprise as former NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez paid a visit to Mater Brickell Academy on Tuesday.

The visit was part of the school’s “Shooting for the Stars” event, which not only celebrated an upcoming film on Hernandez’s life but also aimed to inspire students to pursue careers in the sciences.

During his visit, Hernandez shared his incredible journey from humble beginnings as a migrant farmworker to becoming an astronaut. His message of perseverance and determination resonated with the students, encouraging them to dream big and aim high in their own pursuits.

“Any opportunity I get to go and motivate kids, I’ll take the opportunity, and I’m hopeful that I plant some seeds of hope that they too can reach their own dreams,” said Hernandez.

As a special highlight of the event, Amazon, the production company behind the upcoming film on Hernandez’s life, presented Mater Brickell Academy with a generous donation of $25,000. The funds are earmarked to support STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) programs on the school campus, providing students with enhanced opportunities to explore and excel in these fields.

