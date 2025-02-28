MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami Springs Little League coach has been arrested on 20 counts of promoting sexual performance by a child following a cyber tip investigation, authorities said.

Adrian Cotera, a Miami Springs resident, was taken into custody after detectives linked his phone and online activity to child exploitation material, according to an arrest report.

The investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children flagged a cyber tip to authorities. Detectives traced IP addresses associated with the files to Cotera’s home.

Police said Cotera was surveilled and later stopped in his car, where he was found with a firearm and a bag containing 21.5 grams of suspected cocaine. He was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Miami Springs Police Department at 305-888-5286.

