MIAMI (WSVN) - A former City of Miami Police officer has been arrested on multiple charges stemming from an investigation that he allegedly illegally owned a business.

According to authorities, 47-year-old Djimy Joseph’s arrest came after a licensing inspection by the Florida Department of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco revealed his ownership of Sabor Latino Bar & Grill in Miami.

According to Florida law, a law enforcement officer is prohibited from owning and operating a business that sells alcohol. Further investigation also shows, according to authorities, that Joseph owned other businesses as well.

The investigation also uncovered that Joseph fraudulently applied for and received over $246,000 in COVID relief loans through the Paycheck Protection Program and other government programs provided by the CARES Act.

Joseph faces charges including organized scheme to defraud over $50,000, money laundering over $100,000, and false official statements.

