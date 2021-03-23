Former Miami Police Chief Clarence Dickson receives honor at Miami Police College

MIAMI (WSVN) - A former City of Miami police chief has received a high honor at the Miami Police College.

Miami’s mayor, city commissioners and members of the police department recognized former chief Clarence Dickson, Tuesday.

The 86-year-old was the city’s first African American police chief. He started as a police officer with the department in 1960, and rose through the ranks before becoming the top officer in 1985.

He led the police force for four years before retiring in 1989.

