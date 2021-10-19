MIAMI (WSVN) - Former City of Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo went on the record and became emotional when he sat down for his first interview since he was fired last week.

In the one-on-one discussion with NBC News that aired Monday, he discussed the series of events that led to his termination after only six months on the job.

“I’m not a quitter. My mom and dad…don’t plan on quitting,” he said.

After stints in California and most recently Texas, the Cuban-born law enforcement officer was introduced to Miami as the next chief of police in March and sworn in April 5.

During the ceremony, Acevedo, 57, vowed to reform policing in the department.

Months later, he sent an eight-page memo to Mayor Francis Suarez and City Manager Art Noreiga accusing several commissioners of interfering with his reform efforts and internal affairs investigations.

In the document, Acevedo complained about the so-called “Cuban mafia” controlling the city. That comment sparked outrage from some city officials and residents.

When asked whether he regrets using the term “Cuba mafia,” Acevedo replied, “Yes, because it was used for political gain for some, but also, I do believe that memners of the exile community, some of them — I’m a part of the exile community — that it was hurtful to them.”

Acevedo appeared to make an overture to Miami’s Cuban exile community with a tweet in Spanish over the weekend. In English, it reads, “Thank you, Félix Rodríguez, for inviting me and my family to the great Museum of Brigade 2506. It was a great honor to visit it and to see my uncle, Segundo Miranda, on the wall of honor. May God bless you all heroes.”

Acevdo was suspended Oct. 12 and fired two days later after a unanimous vote by city commissioners.

His critics in Miami pointed to his use of foul language during a protest and firings of two high-ranking members of the department as reasons he lost support of the rank-and-file.

Acevedo later told CNN that he wants to continue making a difference.

“I’m going to recharge for the next few weeks, and then I’m going to see what is my path forward,” he said. “Public service is in my DNA, and I’m hoping the future will offer the opportunity to serve the American people and the good men and women in law enforcement.”

