MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher has been found guilty of crossing the line with several students.

The verdict, reached Friday night, followed hours of deliberation after defense attorneys and prosecutors delivered closing statements in the trial of Jason Meyers.

The defendant faced three counts of engaging in sex with a minor when he was a teacher at Miami Palmetto Senior High School. He was found guilty on all three counts.

The last day of the trial saw testimony from Meyers’ wife, who is a teacher at the school, as well as the school’s principal.

Kimberley Meyers said she never saw the victim and her husband alone in his class or any student.

“I can tell you that I personally never walked in on him one-on-one alone in a classroom with a student,” she said.

The school’s principal, Victoria Dobbs, said that after Meyers was arrested, she sent a message to parents about the incident. She said the father of one of the victims reached out to her.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the jury heard testimony from two former students who said he betrayed their trust.

The defense argued there is no evidence Meyers committed a crime, while the state said the testimonies prove otherwise.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.