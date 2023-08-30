MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami Gardens Police officer learned his fate after being found guilty of battery during a rough arrest that was caught on camera.

On Wednesday, Jordy Martel faced Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez as she announced the sentence.

“This is a case of abuse of authority,” she said.

Martel, 33, was sentenced to 30 days in jail. He must also complete 250 hours of community service by speaking at schools, followed by 18 months of probation.

After a two-day trial back in June, in which Martel was accused of placing his knee on a woman’s neck, he was found guilty of one count of battery with a Taser and one count of trespassing.

The victim in the case, Safiya Satchell, was in court Wednesday.

“He changed me as a person, mentally and physically, and I’ve accepted, due to his actions, I’ll never be the same,” she said.

The case stemmed from a Jan. 14, 2020 takedown outside Tootsie’s Cabaret.

Martel was called there after a report of a confrontation between Satchell and security.

Officer-worn body camera and cellphone video showed Martel as he pulled Satchell from her car, then placing a knee on her neck as she lay on the ground.

Satchell was shocked with a Taser twice. She was pregnant at the time.

Back in June, a jury ruled Martel improperly deployed his Taser on the woman he was arresting.

He was found not guilty on three other charges of battery, which included using excessive force by using his knee on the woman’s neck, and two counts of official misconduct.

Before sentencing, Martel told Tinkler Mendez that he takes responsibility for his actions.

“I acted in good faith. I never intended to harm Ms. Satchell; I never intended to place her under arrest,” he said. “I was just doing my job, and I do regret a couple of things.”

“We have to protect our officers as much as they protect us, but on that day, Mr. Jordy Martel was not protecting anyone,” said Tinkler Mendez.

Satchell and her attorney, Jonathan Jordan, reacted to the sentence soon after.

“I feel like justice was served somewhat. He is serving a little bit of jail time, so I’m thankful for that,” she said.

“A jury and this honorable court have sent a message that it’s not OK for an officer to rip a woman out of her car, and throw her on the ground and Tase her for doing nothing wrong,” said Jordan.

Martel worked an off-duty security job at the time of the incident. He will have to start serving time within the next two weeks.

Satchell said she is still waiting for an apology.

