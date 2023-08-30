MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami Gardens Police officer learned his fate after being found guilty of battery during an arrest.

On Wednesday, Jordy Martel, 33, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, must complete 250 hours of community service by speaking at schools and was given a two year probation.

After a two-day trial back in June, in which Martel was accused of placing his knee on a woman’s neck, he was found guilty of one count of battery with a Taser and one count of trespassing.

The case stemmed from a Jan. 14, 2020 takedown during a confrontation with a waitress over food inside Tootsie’s Cabaret.

The jury ruled Martel improperly deployed his Taser on the woman he was arresting.

He was found not guilty on three other charges of battery, which included using excessive force by using his knee on the woman’s neck, and two counts of official misconduct.

Martel worked an off-duty security job at the time of the incident.

