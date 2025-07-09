MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade Transit supervisor and his wife have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a bribery scheme involving public transit contracts, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Dale Robinson, a former Track and Guideway Supervisor for Miami-Dade Transit, was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to soliciting a bribe from a contractor in exchange for favorable treatment in Metrorail maintenance and repair contract awards. He has also paid a previously ordered forfeiture judgment of $75,956.

His wife, Marcia Robinson, received three years of probation after pleading guilty to misprision of a felony for helping conceal the scheme.

According to court documents, in early 2021, while overseeing Metrorail contracts, Dale Robinson requested a bribe from Jessie Bledsoe, co-owner of JB Railroad Contracting, Inc., which was seeking additional work with Miami-Dade Transit.

Investigators said Robinson instructed his wife to create a shell company, Tailored Railroads & Consulting LLC, in Maryland, which she used to send four fraudulent invoices to JB Railroad. The company then paid $75,956 to Tailored Railroads, which performed no actual work.

Though Marcia Robinson did not know all the details of the bribery agreement, she knew the payments were intended to influence her husband’s contractor selection and failed to report the scheme, the DOJ said.

Bledsoe has also pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3.

