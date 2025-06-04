MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade public school teacher, who was arrested on child abuse charges, alongside her husband, following a drug bust in Hialeah, has since bonded out of jail.

Sharon Larsen, 47, a Miami-Dade elementary music school teacher, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with child abuse without great bodily harm after police discovered her husband, 48-year-old Peder Larsen, was selling drugs out of their Hialeah home, often in the presence of their 17-year-old daughter.

Her child abuse charge stems from abuse or endangerment involving a minor.

“Her husband is dealing drugs out of the house while their seventeen-year-old is present,” said an attorney during her bond court hearing.

Hours after Sharon bonded out of jail, 7News showed up at the Larsen’s residence, where she declined to make any comment, aside from remarks of wanting to get some sleep.

In light of the news, Larsen has since been relieved of her duties within the school district.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is profoundly troubled by the allegations leading to the arrest of this individual by the City of Hialeah Police Department. Although the incident is not school-related, the District has initiated employment termination proceedings[…]”

As for Peder, he was arrested on numerous trafficking charges involving methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, and Xanax, as well as child abuse without great bodily harm.

“Trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroine, trafficking fentanyl,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer. “You have another case for child abuse.”

He faces charges including trafficking methamphetamine in quantities greater than 200 grams, heroin possession with intent to sell, and trafficking other controlled substances.

He was given no bond.

“17 is trafficking fentanyl. That’s no bond,’ said Judge Glazer.

This came on the heels of an extensive undercover narcotics investigation by Hialeah Police, who were tipped off about Larsen’s drug activity.

The bust happened Monday at the couple’s apartment located in the 5400 block of West 21st Court.

According to the arrest report, an undercover officer messaged Peder about prices and product quality over the course of six weeks, even purchasing various quantities of crystal meth, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl-laced substances.

Roughly seven drug transactions occurred, two of which happened in the presence of Peder’s teenage daughter.

Investigators said a search of the apartment revealed a stockpile of methamphetamine, cocaine, xanax, fentanyl, and more than $20,000 in cash.

Sharon will be allowed to have supervised contact with her 17-year-old daughter, while Peder has been ordered to stay away. The couple also has an 18-year-old daughter.

During court proceedings, it was revealed that the teenager is now staying with a family friend, though the Department of Children and Families will finalize a more permanent solution.

Peder’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 23.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.