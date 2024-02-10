MIAMI (WSVN) - Former Miami-Dade School Board member Lubby Navarro once again faced a judge weeks after she bonded out of jail.

In court Friday, Navarro pleaded not guilty to public corruption charges.

The former school board member is accused of spending more than $100,000 of district money for personal use, including vacations, gift cards and expensive items for herself and her ex-boyfriend.

Since Navarro’s arrest, the hospital district she worked for launched an investigation into her spending. She is currently on unpaid administrative leave from her job at the South Broward Hospital District, also known as Memorial Regional Hospital.

The judge set Navarro’s trial date for April 22.

