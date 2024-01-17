MIAMI (WSVN) - Former Miami-Dade School Board member Lubby Navarro on Wednesday appeared in court for a status hearing for her charges of scheming to defraud and grand theft.

Navarro was silent as she left the hearing, but her attorney said she denies all charges against her.

She is accused of going on a spending spree while she served on the school board in 2022.

According to prosecutors, she spent more than $100,000 of taxpayers’ money on personal items.

She was arrested Thursday and had her bond set at $2 million, but her lawyer requested a lesser bond and got it lowered to $100,000.

On Saturday night, Navarro bonded out of jail and is currently on house arrest.

Her attorney said that her arraignment is set for sometime in February.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.