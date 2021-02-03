Former Miami-Dade Police employee caught on camera making anti-Semitic rant in Boca Raton

(WSVN) - A woman who worked for the law has found herself on the other side of it — and it’s not the first time. In this case, she was involved in an alarming confrontation caught on camera.

The retired Miami-Dade Police employee was caught on video going on a racist rant. It happened over the weekend in Boca Raton.

The woman spewed anti-Semitic words at a driver while wearing a Miami-Dade Homicide jacket.

The language contained in the video, which circulated on social media, has been considered very disturbing.

“Move your (expletive) car, you stupid Jew!” the woman yelled. “Just because you’re Jewish and a Democrat doesn’t give you the right to stay there! Move it!”

The woman was later identified as Leslie Socolov.

According to police, she was slurring her words and smelled of alcohol, and when given a breath test, she was double the legal limit.

The confrontation took place outside a restaurant off Glades Road in Palm Beach County.

The Miami-Dade Police Department later denounced her actions in a tweet Tuesday night.

Our Homeland Security Bureau is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact (305) 471-8477.

Back in 2015, Socolov was involved in a hit and run, striking and killing a 70-year-old homeless man named Richard James Flaherty.

She later turned herself in to police but was never charged.

Flaherty’s life was made into a documentary called “Giant Killer” by retired Aventura Police officer David Yuzuk.

Director Alfredo Ramirez of the Miami-Dade Police Department released a statement saying, “I deeply value the strong relationship that has been developed with our Jewish community. I assure you that the behavior captured on the video circulating on social media is not what the men and women of the MDPD represent.”

Leslie has been charged with a DUI and disorderly conduct.

