MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade Police officer learned his fate following a rough arrest back in 2019.

Giraldo was seen in a video with another officer arresting 26-year-old Dyma Loving on March 5. Loving said the incident took place after she called police when a man called her and her friend a derogatory name before pointing a gun at them.

“Sir, I’m going to sentence you for 364 days in Dade County jail,” said Judge Ellen Sue Venzer during court.

Jail time for a former police officer who was convicted of crossing the line and committing a crime. The victim in the case is pleased with the sentence.

“I had no idea that she was gonna give this man jail time for me,” said Dyma Loving, the victim. “I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude, and she fixed his wrong in a sense.”

During Thursday’s sentencing, both Loving and Giraldo took the stand. Giraldo read a prepared statement, apologizing for that encounter and said he was “having a bad day.”

“I want to apologize to Dyma Loving regarding any trauma that I may have caused her and her family,” said Giraldo.

Loving said she accepted the officer’s apology.

“I do accept your apology,” said Loving.

Loving chose to respond.

“I feel like if it wasn’t recorded on camera, and it wasn’t put out, no one would ever know the real Alejandro,” said Loving. “Actions have reactions. You have pay your consequences.”

In this case, Giraldo will pay by spending a year of his life behind bars.

“Our system of justice relies on the truthfulness of our police officers. Without your truthfulness, our system fails, and we can not and I will not tolerate that,” said Venzer.

“We are a little disappointed in the judge’s sentence. We thought a non-incarceration sentence would have been appropriate under the circumstances, but the judge ruled the way she did and we have to accept that,” said Giraldo’s attorney Andre Rouviere.

Giraldo will begin his sentence on Monday, July 11th.

“This sends a big statement to the police officers, because it let’s them know that yes, you do wrong. You reap your consequences,” said Loving.

Giraldo was found guilty of official misconduct and battery.

His law enforcement career is over. When he is released from jail, Giraldo will be on probation for 18 months. One condition of that probation is that he’ll be required to take an anger management class.

