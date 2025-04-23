MIAMI (WSVN) - A former homeowners association president has been arrested for allegedly misusing more than $15,000 in HOA funds, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Roberto Montalvo Jr., 63, was taken into custody on Wednesday following an investigation by the agency’s Organized Crime Bureau and Real Estate Fraud Squad.

Detectives say Montalvo used $3,150 in HOA funds to pay for plumbing work at a family member’s unit and cashed additional checks totaling $12,400 for personal use. The alleged misuse of funds occurred at a property located at 20311 NE 2nd Ave.

“HOA presidents are entrusted to serve their communities with honesty and integrity,” said Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz in a press release. “When that trust is broken, we will always hold individuals accountable.”

Montalvo is facing charges related to grand theft and HOA fraud.

