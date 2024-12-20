MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade corrections officer and her alleged accomplice are facing serious charges for helping smuggle drugs and other contraband into county jails.

Vernell Syrethia Lawson, 33, and Gabrielle Nicole Bess-Mills, 35, appeared in court Wednesday after being indicted in a scheme prosecutors say was led by 31-year-old Terrance Carter.

According to prosecutors, Carter ran a drug operation that relied on Lawson and other corrections officers to sneak illegal items into the jails for sale.

Lawson and Bess-Mills are charged with drug possession and distribution, conspiracy, and racketeering tied to bribery and drug trafficking. Lawson is also accused of extortion.

Carter, who prosecutors say was the mastermind, is charged with running a criminal enterprise and using violence to keep the operation going.

All three suspects are from Miami-Dade County.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.