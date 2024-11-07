MIAMI (WSVN) - A jury has convicted former Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez, more than two years after the former county official was arrested on corruption charges.

Martinez had been accused of accepting $15,000 from supermarket owner Jorge Negrin, who faced fines for code violations, in exchange for political favors.

The verdict comes after closing arguments wrapped up, and it follows seven days of witness testimony.

Martinez faces up to 15 years in prison.

