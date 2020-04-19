Former Miami-Dade Commissioner Dorrin Rolle found dead in apartment

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is mourning the loss of former Miami-Dade Commissioner Dorrin Rolle after he was found dead in his home.

Rolle was found dead in his apartment, located along the 1000 block of Northwest 90th Street, in Northwest Miami-Dade.

His campaign manager, Andrea Young, confirmed Rolle had been ill while running for his former seat in District 2.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz took to social media to express his grief.

… on anyone’s face. My deepest sympathies go out to the Rolle family, friends & colleagues during this difficult time. May he Rest In Peace. — Jose “Pepe” Diaz (@CommishDiaz) April 19, 2020

Rolle was 75 years old.

