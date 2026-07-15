SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former band teacher is accused of crossing the line with a 15-year-old student.

The 33-year-old man stood before Judge Mindy Glazer in a Miami-Dade courtroom on Wednesday to face his felony charges.

“Mr. Nakashima, you were arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant. Three counts of lewd and lascivious battery,” said Glazer.

Heihachiro Nakashima, a former band teacher at Palm Glades Prep Academy in Southwest Miami-Dade, turned himself in to detectives on Tuesday.

According to Nakashima’s arrest warrant, the inappropriate relationship began in March after Nakashima invited the victim to his orchestra performance.

“We made an arrest of an individual who was a teacher. He was having a sexual relationship with one of his students who was 15 years of age,” said Jesus Llanos, a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detective.

The victim advised Nakashima assumed a parental role in their conversations and stated that she was like a daughter to him. The victim stated she perceived Nakashima as a father figure, according to Nakashima’s arrest report.

Authorities said the pair met at Nakashima’s home on multiple occasions, and from there, things escalated, where the victim reported giving oral sex to Nakashima. Later, the defendant asked the victim for permission to touch her genital area, according to the arrest report.

The inappropriate encounters continued until June.

“Sir, you are ordered to stay away from the alleged victim,” said Judge Glazer. “So count one, two, three will be $15,000 each count.”

As Nakashima learns a hard lesson from behind bars, detectives have a message for parents.

“The subject was a teacher, and he had access to numerous children, so we just ask the community to speak to your children and give us a call if you have any information,” said Llanos.

Nakashima posted bail and was issued house arrest.

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