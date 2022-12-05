(WSVN) - A former Miami congressman has been caught and cuffed.

Officials arrested David Rivera at Atlanta’s airport.

He faces federal charges amid a Venezuela oil probe.

Prosecutors say Rivera secured a $50 million consulting contract with a U.S. affiliate of that country’s state-run oil company at the same time president Nicolas Maduro was trying to win favor with the White House in the early days of the Trump administration.

Rivera said he’s done nothing wrong.

He’s since bailed out of jail.

